Area-based flood warning system to be ready in flood-prone streets of Chennai by October 1

Area-based flood early warning system in each of the flood prone streets of Chennai Corporation and the suburbs will be implemented ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.

Work on construction of automatic water level recorders will be completed in 141 sites in various parts of the Chennai Metropolitan Area shortly. “The work will be completed ahead of October 1. We will be prepared during this monsoon between October 1 and December 31. Teams of workers, relief materials, boats and dewatering pumps will be sent one day ahead of the floods. The information will be given three days in advance, and residents will know the exact level of floods expected in each of the roads. The accuracy will improve the previous day,” said an official.

Work on automatic weather stations will be completed in 14 locations in Chennai. A total of 78 locations will get rain gauges in the city, as part of the early warning system. The work on early warning system for Chennai and suburbs has been implemented by Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA) and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) through SECON-JBA consulting.

The flood warning is expected to improve this monsoon because the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will get reliable information about flood risk from waterbodies in other districts. This year, separate control rooms in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts will get reliable information, by coordinating with other agencies in the city.

In addition to Chennai Corporation, Tambaram and Avadi corporations will also get flood control facilities. In addition to 30 rain gauges in the GCC, 78 rain gauges will be added before October 1 in the city by the TNDRRA. Of the 1,400 rain gauges proposed in the State, 50 sites have been identified in Chennai by the TNDRRA. All these equipment and the GCC facilities will be integrated for ensuring better flood warning this year.

“We will choose big streets that are flood prone in areas for sending relief materials and dewatering pumps before the floods,” said an official. Once the work is completed this month, officials will get information about the inflow per hour expected for the next three days in Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Sholavaram reservoirs.

In addition to the main control room in Ezhilagam, GCC command and control centre, control rooms in Avadi and Tambaram and the control rooms in four neighbouring districts will also be integrated for better flood warning in the metropolitan area this monsoon, officials said.