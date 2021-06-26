Area around UPHC in Veeramamunivar park, Mogappair needs some attention

26 June 2021 09:48 IST

People who have gone to the vaccination centre at the Urban Primary Health Care centre near Veeramamunivar park in Mogappair have apparently pointed out that the conditions around the facility leave a lot to be desired.

Near the UPHC, there is a large open vacant plot that belongs to the Postal Department and it is overrun with thick vegetation.

Besides, there is also the presence of anti-social elements to deal with.

Currently, some residents of Mogappair East and West, Padi Kuppam, Collector Nagar, Golden George Nagar and Officers’ Colony travel to the special government-run health unit near Ambattur taluk office to get screened and tested for COVID-19 and also to take the vaccine.

“As many residents have to pass by the empty plot to reach the UPHC, women and senior citizens hesitate to visit the health centre to take the jab.

The open plot should be cleared and fenced before a new post office is built on the space,” says S. Venketaramani, a long-time resident of Mogappair East.

Interestingly, the post office in the neighbourhood is located at a rented accommodation far away from the open plot of the Postal Department.

Residents point out that earlier due to continuous lockdown, they had to depend on their own mode of transport — it would mostly be two-wheelers — to reach the testing centre in Ambattur with much difficulty as they have to convince police at a series of checkpoints between Mogappair and Ambattur to allow them to reach the testing centre.

The UPHC is spread across 1,500 sq.ft with two duty doctors and 13 nurses.

The health centre has a maternity ward that can accommodate at least 20 patients, with separate rooms for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, and a visitors’ hall on the ground floor of the building. Around 50 outpatients can be treated at its first floor.

Two years ago, the health centre got additional specialists including ENT, diabetics, special screening for blood pressure and cardiology.

“Steps will be taken to ensure the safety of visitors including the fencing of the open plot to the UPHC soon,” says a Corporation official.