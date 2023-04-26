Area around Kamakshi temple to become child-safe zone

April 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bustling shops around the famous Sri Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kancheepuram will soon become part of a child-safe zone where child labour and begging will not be permitted.

R. G. Anand, member, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who on Wednesday visited the temple and inspected the surroundings, said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 51 popular places of worship had been chosen to ensure safe environments for children.

"The Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, Velankanni, Nagoor and one more each in Sivagangai and Pudukottai district too are among the chosen 51 places of worship. In most places, the modus operandi is for the beggars to be present with the children at the time of opening of the temple or mosque or church and let the child take the money since the devotees prefer to give money to children. It is a strong network," he added.

The commission has held online meetings with officials of various places of worship and the respective nodal officers and appraised them of the guidelines. At present, field visits have commenced.

Earlier in the day, he held a review meeting with officials of departments concerned. District Collector M. Aarthi said that a committee headed by the DRO would be constituted and they would ensure regular raids are conducted and bi-monthly reports submitted to the respective district collectors. Boards would be placed with the child helpline number 1098.

“Recently, we found three children who were abandoned by a family of tribals and we rescued them immediately from near a temple and identified the family by locating their schools. We have sent the children back to their grandmother and told field-level officials to ensure constant watch,” she said.