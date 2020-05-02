Are you a Corona warrior?

Go Laadli, a social impact organisation, is inviting girls studying in high school and colleges in India to be part of the Corona myth busters and hygiene champions campaign.

To ‘Be a Go Laadli Corona Warrior’ one can take part in either of the two campaigns or both.

The first is a “Lead a Go Laadli Facts vs. Fiction game” with friends, family or community members where the participant shares a screenshot of the WhatsApp activity or a one-minute video recording of playing the myth buster game. The second is a “Be a Go Laadli hygiene champion” where an interactive visual or video (one minute or less) to demonstrate best practices during COVID-19, pertaining to social distancing and washing hands, has to be shared. One can also share any other initiative that has been taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Eligibility

One must be in high school (grades IX-XII) or in an undergraduate programme. Content must be in alignment with WHO guidelines. Those below 18 years of age must get parental consent to participate in the campaign which is open till May 31.

The first 10 entries submitted before May 10 will receive surprise goodies.

Other winning entries will stand a chance to win a scholarship worth ₹ 5,000, says a note on the website.

For queries, write to writetogolaadli@gmail.com.

Also visit https://www.golaadli.org/be-a-go-laadli-corona-warrior