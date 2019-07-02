Are pavements really for pedestrians?

In the city, one can’t escape poorly-maintained and broken pavements. One wonders if the facilities are meant for pedestrians at all.
West Circular Road, Mandavelipakkam, is a classic example of how badly pavements can be maintained.
Residents find it difficult to use their rightful walking space as they are broken and dumped with waste. Adding to the problems, there is always some kind of obstruction blocking the space on pavements. On this stretch, a number of old bicycles have been left rusting and gathering dust for a long time.
People in the neighbourhood say that it is difficult for them to take a leisurely walk on the street as the pavement is as good as non-existent. The width of the road has also reduced over the years due to encroachments by small eateries and roadside stalls. They not only hinder pedestrian movement but also free flow of vehicles.
