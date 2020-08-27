‘Architecture involves study of humanities, technology’

CHENNAI

It cannot exist without technology, says Habeeb Khan

Architecture is a multi-disciplinary subject, said Habeeb Khan, president, Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

Mr. Khan was speaking during a webinar on “Current and emerging opportunities in architecture” on August 26. This was part of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling series, presented by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

In architecture, one has to learn about humanities, histor and economics as well as more technical subjects, he added. “If you are good in design or have artistic abilities, you can become an architect. But architecture also involves technology. Without technology, architecture cannot exist.”

Speaking on the role of architects in shaping society, he pointed out that they could improve the quality of life through direct or indirect design of spaces or buildings.

P. Satheesh Kumar, dean, School of Architecture and Interior Design, SRM IST, Chennai, introduced various courses as well as different specialities within the field such as Digital Architecture, City Planning, Urban Design and others.

A. Srivathsan, executive director, Centre for Research on Architecture and Urbanism, CEPT University, Ahmedabad, said there was a tendency to equate architecture with monuments and palaces but “this isn’t always the case,” he said. “Architecture is a part of everyday life. Whenever something is created with great care, attention to function, how it looks, comfort, the environment, the place it is located, then the building qualifies as architecture.”

He highlighted the importance of architects in a nation such as India, where there was a growing demand for better infrastructure, well-designed environments, cities and so on.

The speakers answered questions from participants on how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the field and how architecture could be revolutionised for the future. The scope of rural and urban architecture, interior design with respect to architecture and the importance of collaborating with other fields like civil engineering were also discussed.