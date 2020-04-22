Archbishop offers help in burying doctor’s body on church grounds

The Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore, Most Rev. George Antonysamy, has offered full cooperation for the burial of the body of Simon Hercules, a neurosurgeon who died of COVID-19, in a church cemetery in Kilpauk, after the deceased’s wife made a plea to the Chief Minister for the same.

Following Anandhi Simon’s request to the CM that she be allowed to bury the mortal remains of her husband in the church ground, in accordance with religious traditions, the Archbishop said he was for doing that, with the permission of the State government.

Rejects claim

He also rejected the claim that a dispute between two churches had led to the body being shifted to a Corporation burial ground. He pointed out that a church in Mehta Nagar had given a letter of permission for the burial to the deceased’s relatives soon after he died. Welcoming Mrs. Simon’s request to the Chief Minister, he said the church condoled the death of the doctor and was standing by the bereaved family and holding them in its prayers.

A spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council said this was also the stand of the Catholic Church and the Bishops of T.N.

Violence condemned

Condemning the violent untoward incidents that took place after the doctor’s death in Velangadu, the Archbishop also hit out at what he described as communal slander on social media which, he said, was shocking, unfounded and part of a hate campaign.

"Though the deceased’s body was handed over to his family, it was still under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation as it was a death related to the disease (COVID-19). Since it was advised to complete his burial that night itself, a decision was made to avoid the Kilpauk burial ground and conduct the funeral in another ground in the same locality, falling under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation," the Archbishop pointed out.

It was the Greater Chennai Corporation which took the decision to send the remains to the burial ground in Velangadu from the hospital, the Archbishop said, adding that all the violent and untoward incidents happened in Velangadu and not near the burial ground in Kilpauk.

Referring to claims on social media that a dispute between two churches had led to the burial of the deceased in the Corporation ground, the Archbishop said they were "regrettable, unfounded, poisonous and condemnable". There was no place for any communal differences, especially during a pandemic, he said.

The Archbishop said the people were indebted to doctors, nurses and health workers who were fighting against COVID-19, and no one should be subjected to insults on the basis of religion, language or race.