Archbishop of Madras mourns Stan Swamy

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 01:07 IST

In a statement, Rev. Dr. George Antonysamy said Stan Swamy’s spirited service for the upliftment of tribal people and Dalits would remain etched in history.

Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore Rev. Dr. George Antonysamy on Wednesday mourned the death of Stan Swamy, saying, “His repeated bail pleas were turned down as his destiny seemed to have already been decided, even as he was languishing behind bars for nearly a year and denied basic medical attention.”

In a statement, Dr. Antonysamy said Stan Swamy’s spirited service for the upliftment of tribal people and Dalits would remain etched in history.

“One must say that he silently woke up the conscience of the country against injustices done under the pretext of national security. Until today, all accusations against him remain contentious and unproved,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Antonysamy said he would have inspired many brave young people.

“It is our hope that many brave young people would have been inspired by his tireless efforts to establish equality, justice and human rights. He preached the gospel of love, truth and courage till his last, and his life is a lesson for our committed mission for the poor and needy. He loved the country so much that he worked for five decades among the Adivasis in order to defend and promote their right to life,” he added.