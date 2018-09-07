Chennai

Arasu Cable warns of action against operators

The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV) on Thursday warned of strict action against private multi-system operators (MSO) who are running exchange offers to the public for its own free set-top boxes.

In an official release, the TACTV alleged that private operators are spreading message of mobile messaging platforms stating that customers can exchange any digital set-up boxes with them without any advance payment. The state-owned firm said it is illegal to exchange its set-top boxes and it is a criminal offence. TACTV has so far provided about 27.50 lakh free set-top boxes.

