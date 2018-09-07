Arasu Cable warns of action against operators

The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Ltd (TACTV) on Thursday warned of strict action against private multi-system operators (MSO) who are running exchange offers to the public for its own free set-top boxes.
In an official release, the TACTV alleged that private operators are spreading message of mobile messaging platforms stating that customers can exchange any digital set-up boxes with them without any advance payment. The state-owned firm said it is illegal to exchange its set-top boxes and it is a criminal offence. TACTV has so far provided about 27.50 lakh free set-top boxes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor