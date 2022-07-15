Arappor Iyakkam alleges scam in sale and registration of land in Tamil Nadu

In its complaint to the DVAC and the CBI, the Arappor Iyakkam alleged that the defunct real estate company PACL had cheated investors of ₹46,000 crore through sale of 5,300 acres of land marked as ‘not for sale’ by a Supreme Court-appointed committee

In a complaint filed with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, has alleged a huge scam in the Registration Department pertaining to the unauthorised sale of land belonging to a defunct real estate company PACL, which had allegedly cheated investors of ₹46,000 crore.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, gave a detailed account of the modus operandi of the scam in a press meet held in the city on Friday.

Mr. Venkatesan said the real estate company having cheated hundreds of investors through the collective investment scheme had purchased large tracts of agricultural land in various parts of the State. However, the investors went to the Supreme Court and got an order as per which the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee was constituted to go into the cheating case.

The committee identified the land belonging to PACL in the State and collected all the original land records, including title deeds from the CBI and classified these lands as “not for sale” in 2016. The documents were classified “not for sale” by the Lodha Committee for e-auctioning of the properties in future to settle the cheated investors.

The committee, along with the CBI, had issued circulars to the Inspector General of Registration of the identification of 8,198 property documents belonging to PACL to be classified as “not for sale” and not carry out any registration, mutation or sale of the properties. Despite the circulars, the officials of the Registration Department, in connivance with the employees of the PACL, had through fraudulent means, registered 5,300 acres of land located in Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Theni. All the sale transactions were carried out between 2018 and 2020.

Mr. Venkatesan alleged that with the original parent documents, including title deeds being in the custody of the Lodha Committee, the sale transactions had occurred clearly showing the misdeeds of the officials of the Registration Department. He wanted criminal action to be initiated against an officer in the rank of Additional Inspector General of Registration who, he claimed, had misused his position and given the go ahead to register the sale document which was kept pending by the Sub Registrar in Madurai South through a letter addressed to the Madurai South Sub Registrar Joint-1 on March 5, 2019.

The Arappor Iyakkam attached a copy of the letter along with the complaint submitted to DVAC.