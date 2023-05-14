Arappor Iyakkam urges Corporation to re-build school at Chepauk

May 14, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Arappor Iyakkam, non-governmental organisation dedicated to eliminate corruption in government offices, has sent a representation to Chief Minister M.K Stalin, Mayor R. Priya, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and others seeking withdrawal of Council resolution no. 236 of April 28.

The resolution proposes construction of a community hall, instead of a new school building on Bangaru Street in Chepauk, citing low strength of 60 students as the reason. S. Madhan Mohan, Councillor of Ward 114 under whose purview the school comes, recommended this change.

In November 2022, parents of the children studying in the Corporation Middle School were told that the school building would be demolished and reconstructed and some students were temporarily shifted to a nearby school.

A council resolution of December 28, 2022 confirmed this action and tenders were called in February to this effect. However, the resolution no. 236 overruled the earlier resolution in the matter and sought approval for the construction of a community hall.

“We have cited government records to show that during 2021-22 and 2022-23 the school had a strength of 115,” said Jayaram Venkatesam, convenor, Arappor Iyakkam, which wrote to the Chief Minister on May 11. The school’s strength decreased after some students were shifted from it, he said.

Following the representation, the civic body has decided to consult all stakeholders and the Mayor before proceeding in the matter, said a source.