Arappor Iyakkam seeks action against official who illegally registered 66-acre site at Pallikaranai marshland

December 31, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation, has sought details of action taken against a government official who was involved in illegal registration of 66-acre site at Pallikaranai marshland.

The non-governmental organisation recently wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu stating that stringent action had not been taken against a key conspirator who illegally registered the site at Pallikaranai marshland at Royapuram, on the other side of the city, when she was sub-registrar there in 2005 by fake documentation. However, the site was later reclaimed, said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor, Arappor Iyakkam.

“We had sent a detailed complaint in January to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption about the issue. The Madras High Court had directed [the department] to initiate criminal action through an order in 2015. In the order, the Madras High Court had asked about suspension of the official in 2017,” he said.

Although another sub-registrar was dismissed in the issue, he alleged that senior officials were protecting the conspirator, who was an Additional Inspector-General of Registration (Intelligence), despite court orders. She was due to retire on December 31, he said.

Pointing out that nearly 1,000 acres of land belonging to the Pallikaranai marshland was usurped between 1990 and 2013, Mr. Ventakesan said most of the lands had been retrieved. However, the same modus operandi of registering lands falling under two jurisdictions and different owners was executed in various other sub-registrar offices as well. This was in violation of the Registration Act.

The NGO had filed four such complaints relating to the Registration Department alone. He alleged that steps were being taken to legalise the process. “We have sought criminal action against the official. We may have to move the court if action is not initiated,” he added.