Arappor Iyakkam makes tender documents accessible to public

Arappor Iyakkam, the Chennai-based non-governmental organisation, has uploaded all the tender documents for road repair works to be carried out by Greater Chennai Corporation on its website for the public to access easily. GCC recently floated tenders worth ₹147 crore for road relaying and repair works to be carried out in 1,010 roads in the city.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Arappor Iyakkam convener Jayaram Venkatesan said that the common issue faced by the public in matters related to infrastructure was that they were unable to raise questions as they did not know the details on how the work should have been done.

Pointing out that these details are available in the tender documents, he said that all government departments, however, removed the details from the government website soon after the tenders were closed. He said that Arappor Iyakkam uploaded the tenders to its website and can be accessed at www.arappor.org/tender.