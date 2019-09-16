Arappor Iyakkam holds candlelight vigil for Subasri

Volunteers of Arappor Iyakkam and residents from across the city came together for a candlelight vigil and a meeting held in memory of R. Subasri, who was run over by a lorry after a hoarding fell on her on Thursday.

“On behalf of citizens who are concerned about illegal banners being put up despite the Madras High Court coming down heavily on this, we will be submitting a petition to the judges who are hearing the contempt case on illegal banners,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam.

In their petition, they have sought action against political parties and leaders for violating court orders, and want the authorities to ensure that illegal banners are not allowed.

“A strong case should be filed against C. Jayagopal, who placed the illegal banners. He should be arrested and remanded,” the petition read.

Citizens who participated in the meeting recounted instances where they had spotted illegal hoardings and banners in the city and the action they were able to take.

Being proactive

“As a motorist who passed the same place where the banner fell on Subasri, I realise that we should all be proactive and make use of the available complaint mechanisms whenever we see illegal banners,” said Bala.

Senior Advocate Sudha Ramalingam said people needed to come together and raise their voice against the rampant culture of illegal banners and flex boards.

“There have been instances where cases have been foisted on people who raised their voice against illegal banners, which is why citizen participation in large numbers is important. Apart from addressing the issue through the law, the public should ensure that they boycott any event or meeting where illegal flex boards and banners are kept,” she said.