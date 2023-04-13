Arappor Iyakkam complains about land scam in Virugambakkam

April 13, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Arappor Iyakkam has demanded a thorough investigation by the Registration Department in the violation of provisions of the Registration Act regarding the sale agreement of a land located in Virugambakkam but registered in the Radhapuram sub-registrar office (SRO) in Tirunelveli district.

The sale agreement of the land measuring more than 1.30 acres was carried out between Nainar Balaji, son of Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran, and Elayaraja, in July 23 last year and was proposed to be purchased at a cost of ₹46 crore. The Arappor Iyakkam has sent a complaint to B. Jothi Nirmalasamy, Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Jayanth and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal for taking action to cancel the registered sale agreement, filing of police case against the parties involved in the sale agreement and against government officials.

Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, who shared details of the complaint copy with the media on Wednesday, said a sale agreement was registered for the property located in Virugambakkam in Radhapuram sub-registrar office under document no. 4278/2022 between Nainar Balaji and Elayaraja, who is allegedly claiming to hold the power of Attorney of Jayendra Vora.

For the sale agreement, an advance of ₹2.50 crore had been given. Mr. Jayendra Vora is the grandson and the only legal heir of Gulab Doss Narayan Doss who is the original owner of the property. Gulab Doss Narayan Doss died in 1946.

In the complaint Mr. Venkatesan said the registration of the sale agreement carried out in Radhapuram SRO along with the sale of the small land in the locality violates the provision of Section 28 of the Registration Act. Also in the complaint, Mr. Venkatesan has alleged that the said property located in Virugambakkam village was registered under the name of Sundaramahalingam in 2006 for which patta was in the name of Vasanta and Sundaramahalingam. The Encumbrance Certificate of the said land reflects the name of the couple. The couple had purchased the property from A. Saraswati, wife of G. Arumuga Gramani, owner of the property, who had mortgaged the property to Gulab Doss Narayan Doss. A case is pending in the XV Additional City Civil Court between Sundaramahalingam and Saraswati over partition of the land.

The complaint highlights the issue of the patta which was in the name of Vasanta and Sundaramahalingam being transferred to a dead person Gilab Doss Narayan Doss after the registration of the sale agreement.

Taking into consideration all these issues, the Registration and Revenue departments should take steps to cancel the sale agreement, file FIR against the persons involved in the sale, and officials of Revenue for changing the patta name and Registration for violating the provisions of the Registration act, the complaint added.

A senior official of the Registration department said based on the complaint, investigation would be carried out and action taken if anyone was found to be at fault.

