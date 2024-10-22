Arappor Iyakkam alleges land grabbing by Minister Rajakannappan and sons

Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, has alleged land grabbing by Minister for Milk and Dairy Development R.S. Rajakannappan and his three sons.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Jayaram Venkatesan, the convenor of the NGO, alleged that the family had appropriated government land worth over ₹400 crore, located in St. Thomas Mount village of Alandur taluk.

Mr. Venkatesan said five acres of government vacant land located in survey nos. 1353 and 1352 on the GST Road falling under the St. Thomas Mount village had been encroached upon by the Minister’s three sons Prabu Kannappan, Diwakar Kannappan and Dilip Kumar Kannappan through the Deccan Fun Island and Hotels Private Limited. The registration was carried out in 1991 and 1996 in the Alandur Sub-Registrar’s office. The three sons are the shareholders of the company.

He further alleged that these documents had been pledged to a finance company by the Deccan Fun Island and Hotels for a sum of ₹7 lakh and a release deed was carried out in the Alandur SRO in 2018. The registrations were carried out to create a series of parent documents of the government land, Mr. Venkatesan added.

Citing the revenue records, revision survey and resettlement register of the village of St. Thomas Mount (Parangimalai), Mr. Venkatesan said the extent of land at survey number 1352 is 12,964 square feet and the extent of land at survey number 1353 is 4 acres and 31,378 square feet.

The Alandur tahsildar had written a letter to Chennai South Joint 2 Sub-Registrar to cancel the registration of lands and take steps to cancel any such registrations done prior to the letter, he said. But the SRO had failed to act on the letter to cancel the receipt deed for Deccan Fun Island and Hotels in 2018.

Mr. Venkatesan said, in the latest development, the revenue authorities had taken control of land bearing survey number 1352.

In a detailed complaint submitted to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, the Arappor Iyakkam submitted 14 documents to prove that the government land had been unauthorisedly occupied. The list of documents includes letter of Alandur tahsildar to Chennai South Joint 2 Sub-Registrar, encumbrance certificate, annual reports of Deccan Fun Island and Hotels and list of government lands with survey numbers mentioned by the Alandur tahsildar located in St. Thomas Mount village through a letter dated October 28, 2015.

