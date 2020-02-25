Arappor Iyakkam allegesharassment of whistleblower

Arappor Iyakkam has alleged that a whistleblower who helped NGOs release data on corruption in the Chennai Corporation has been threatened by civic officials.

According to a press release, Arappor Iyakkam exposed corruption in the Corporation in 2018, with many contractors admitting that tenders were prefixed and they had been fighting for an open and transparent tendering process.

“One such person is Chandrabose, who is also a witness in the corruption complaints given by Arappor Iyakkam. He has also brought out videos on how Corporation officials refuse to accept the deposit DD for other contractors. He received an envelope by registered post from the Corporation at his residence on February 6, 2020, and at his other property on February 5, 2020. The envelopes contained three letters — one was a de-occupation notice asking him to vacate his residence in 15 days, dated February 4, 2020; another letter contained lock and seal and demolition notices dated January 29, 2020; the third notice called for an approved plan, dated January 8, 2020. All three original notices were sent together in one post,” said the release.

Caught on camera

“Normally, the procedure is that the Corporation seeks a plan copy, and if the plan copy is not available, then they will send lock and seal and demolition notices. A de-occupation notice is sent later. Even though he possesses a valid plan approval for both his properties, he was served all three notices together, at one go. To fabricate and create records that these notices have been served earlier, Corporation officials came to his residence on February 4, 2020, pasted the notice on the gate, then took photographs of it before tearing it up and leaving. However, they were not aware that CCTV cameras, installed by the Commissioner of Police, would record it. Violators of the law were caught red-handed on camera,” said the press release.

“Mr. Chandrabose has been threatened that his 17-year-old house, with plan approval, would be demolished if he remains a witness in Arappor’s complaint. The Madras High Court has given an interim stay on the notices. Mr. Chandrabose has also written to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seeking protection and action on officials,” said the release.

Senior civic officials said that they would conduct an inquiry on the allegations relating to the contractor.