Arappor Iyakkam alleges fraudulent transactions carried out in the registration of documents in Parandur village

Arappor Iyakkam has sent a complaint to Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu along with copies to senior government officials alleging a scam in registration of lands by the officials of the Registration Department in the proposed Green Airport Project at Parandur.

In the complaint sent to the Chief Secretary, the members of Arappor Iyakkam said, at a press meet held in the city on Friday, they had raised serious questions about registration of lands in the Parandur and Nelvai villages, belonging to Prakash Silks and Sarees Private Limited, by Rajadurai, Kancheepuram Joint II Sub-Registrar of the Kancheepuram Sub-Registrar Office (SRO), based on the recommendation of K.V. Srinivasan, Additional Inspector General of Registration.

The NGO has alleged corruption in the registration of sale documents, kept pending for several months by the previous SRO, citing various discrepancies, including absence of the mention of specific survey numbers for which the sale deed needs to be carried out from the total extent of 73 acres, violation of various circulars of the Registration Department regarding village properties which could be sold only in acres against square feet (which was the case in the sale documents), loss to the exchequer, if the compensation for acquiring land for the Green Airport project is taken up, and violation of the High Court orders regarding accepting documents mentioning lands in square feet against acres for unapproved plots.

The complaint citing the various communications made between the SRO and Inspector General of Registration for not allowing the pending sale documents to be accepted, points out the sale deeds were finally carried out on July 3, 2020, by Rajadurai, based on the recommendation of Additional IG of Registration K.V. Srinivasan. Mr. Srinivasan had sent a letter to SRO Rajadurai recommending the sale documents to be registered without seeking for ‘No Objection Certificate’ and by fixing a ‘guideline value’ by considering them as individual plots.

Arappor Iyakkam has sought action against the registration officials involved in this fraudulent transactions by filing a police case as well as cancellation of the registered documents.

A senior official of the Registration department said the Inspector General of Registration had begun an investigation into the sale deeds even before the petition was submitted and sanction given for taking departmental action against the concerned registration officials.