Arappor Iyakkam alleges ₹700-crore loss to exchequer owing to illegal mining

February 22, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Arappor Iyakkam has alleged that illegal mining in rough stone and gravel has caused a loss of more than ₹700 crore to the exchequer.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said the illegal mining has had an impact on the environment and was affecting the livelihood of local residents of various districts. “Through, Right to Information Act, we have uncovered the corruption in illegal mining. This corruption is a classic example of the nexus between politicians, bureaucracy and quarry lessee. The government must understand that this is not just a financial loss but a huge loss to the environment and people’s livelihood and should fix accountability.”

In a complaint to the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Arappor Iyakkam has requested registration of FIR and investigation of all those involved in the scam under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, IPC and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and other relevant acts. The complaint is about the corruption involved in illegal mining of rough stone and gravel.

The total loss to the government and unjust enrichment of the contractors due to corruption was more than ₹700 crore which dealt with illegal quarrying and transportation of rough stone, gravel and others primarily in the districts of Tirunelveli and Tiruppur.

Mr.Venkatesan said mining leases were being handed over generally for a period of five years for quarrying of rough stone and gravel by the respective District Collectors and officials of the Department of Geology and Mining. Following a major accident on May 14, 2022 during late hours in a stone quarry at Tharuvai Village, Palayamkottai Taluk, Tirunelveli District, four workers died.

Immediately, after this incident, there was a huge hue and cry about the rampant illegal mining. A team inspected the quarries between May 22, 2022 and May 27, 2022. The investigation report revealed that 53 out of 54 stone quarries were involved in illegal mining.

Based on the inspection report, the Cheranmadevi Sub Collector had arrived at a penalty for the quarries involved in illegal mining and issued orders of penalty in October/November 2022. Arappor Iyakkam through the Right to Information Act accessed the orders of the Sub Collector with respect to quarries in Radhapuram. These orders were issued after sending due show cause notice and enquiry conducted with the quarry owners. The summary of extent of the illegal mining taking place in these quarries identified by the inspection team has been extracted from the orders of the sub collector, said Mr.Venkatesan.

