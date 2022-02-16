Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Nemili voters seek better amenities

February 16, 2022 21:21 IST

The subway in Arakkonam remains waterlogged round the year owing to seepage from a nearby pond

A century-and-a-half old vehicular subway in Arakkonam is the main thoroughfare for residents to travel within and outside the busy town. It connects both parts of the town.

“The subway remains waterlogged round the year owing to seepage from a nearby pond. During monsoon, we have to wade through chest-deep rainwater,” said S. Ramesh, a long-time resident. Built in 1865 by the then Madras Railway, the subway retains its old charm of brick and mortar. However, the narrow subway can be used mainly by two-wheelers, with pedestrians having to walk on the inundated floor as they don’t have a walkway.

Cars, buses and ambulances have to take a de-tour of at least two km on the bypass to reach both sides of the town. A pedestrian subway was built adjacent to the subway. Owing to water seepage, it was closed a few months after the opening a decade ago. Spread over nine sq.km, Arakkonam town has 36 wards with a population of 78,395 persons, according to the 2011 census. Among them, a total of 66,845 voters will elect new councillors for the municipality in the coming elections.

Agriculture is the major occupation, with paddy the chief crop cultivated in the taluk. The town still retains its rural outlook with vast tracts of paddy fields, a few narrow and congested roads, and a crowded bazaar. The major landmark is its rail network connecting Chennai with the rest of the area on the Benguluru route.

Among the other demands of the residents was proper transport, including bus services to Chennai or Vellore after 10 p.m. Likewise, the Government Taluk Hospital does not have CT scan, ECG and other advanced equipment, with patients having to rush to Chennai in case of emergency. The neighbouring Sholinghur municipality has its set of civic woes. Voters in the pilgrimage town want the Tiruttani-Sholingur Main Road, which is maintained by the State Highways Department, to be widened immediately to ensure the safety of motorists. Trucks take this stretch to transport sugar cane from neighbouring Chittoor, Kadapa and Pallipattu in Andhra Pradesh to the sugar mills in the town and elsewhere in Ranipet district. A total of 29,531 electors, including 15,277 women, will vote in 27 wards where 116 candidates are in the fray. More bus services and a modern bus terminus with better facilities remain the key demand for voters in the Nemili town panchayat that has 15 wards with 9,310 voters.