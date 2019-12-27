AR show a new attraction at Guindy Children’s Park

The Guindy Children’s Park has thrown open an augmented reality (AR) show for the public from December 25. On the first day itself, around 490 persons watched the show.

The hall resonated with laughter and cheer, as images of the viewers, especially children, were projected on the screen in front of them.

‘Different experience’

Their joy knew no bounds, as the projected images of visitors appeared to touch animations of animals such as tiger, chimpanzee, kangaroo, penguin, giraffe, white panda, dolphin, cheetah, dinosaur and the feared anaconda.

“It was a different experience for the visitors at the zoo,” said C.H. Padma, Chennai wildlife warden.

The fee for the AR show is ₹50 for adults (above 14 years) and ₹15 for children (1-14 years).

With a capacity to accommodate 20 persons each, 12 shows will be held every day between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the park.

The show was inaugurated by the Minister for Forests, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, on October 8, during Wildlife Week Celebrations. The project cost was ₹40 lakh.

Further improvements will be made to the show based on public response. “Shows will be held on all days except on zoo holidays,” the wildlife warden said.