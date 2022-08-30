Ar Rm Arun re-elected as SICCI president

ADVERTISEMENT

Ar Rm Arun was re-elected the president of The Southern India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) for the third term. In the 112th SICCI annual general meeting which was held on Monday at the MAC Hall, he was unanimously re-elected, according to a press release. T. Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology, while speaking on the occasion, said that the industry and government departments are working closely and the ideas and recommendations expressed by the industry helped the government function better. Mr. Thangaraj also gave away awards to students from different universities. Masayuki Taga, Consul General of Japan in Chennai also spoke at the event. C. N. Gangadaran, past-president, SICCI, was honoured for his service of 50 years to the Chartered Accountancy profession.