A.R. Rahman set to launch anthem on climate change

Music composer A.R.Rahman is all set to launch an anthem for ‘Hands around the World’ project along with international composers on global warming and climate change.

The song would be launched as part of the project that is aimed at raising awareness on climate change in a few months. The music composer is pitching in for the initiative of humanitarian Ken Kragen.

Speaking to the media ahead of the ‘Water Matters’ exhibition that opened at Periyar Science and Technology Centre on Monday, he said “Every person must have access to tap water irrespective of whether they are rich or poor. I am here to support the exhibition that would inspire youngsters and bring change.”

Basic right

Pointing out that water is a basic right, Mr.Rahman said it must be given priority to achieve the goal of clean water to all. The music composer, who is U.N. Ambassador for the 2015 Millennium Development Goals, also spoke at the inauguration of the exhibition organised by U.S. Consulate General in cooperation with the Smithsonian Institution Travelling Exhibition Service and Care Earth Trust.

Did you know that the use of biological materials like cotton thread is sometimes sufficient and simple, natural way to purify muddy water. The exhibition that is on till February 29 has many such surprises to offer.

Besides 53 panels on various aspects, including on south Chennai aquifer, challenges and solutions related to water management, the exhibition features interesting installations like different methods used to draw groundwater and ‘5 Kudam Vandi’, a wheeled trolley fitted with five pots to carry water and is part of bridal trousseau in Ramanathapuram district.

At the inauguration, K.P.Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education, highlighted government projects, including a new desalination plant coming up in Nemmeli and said everyone had a collective responsibility to secure waterbodies. The Education Department gave priority to water related research studies.

On ‘Water Matters’, U.S. Consul General in Chennai Robert Burgess said it was part of an initiative to foster discussion about technological innovations and share ideas and inspire youngsters about water management.

Several water-themed events are being held across the city.