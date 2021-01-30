A.R. Rahman presented ‘Alert Being Icon Award’

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:01 IST

14 persons chosen for ALERT honour

From providing medication and nutritious food to organising a baby shower, Leo Akash Raj has helped over 350 pregnant HIV positive women, differently abled, widows and those from the economically weaker section.

This young man, whose wishes to see an infant death-free nation, was given an award at the fourth edition of “Alert Being Awards” by ALERT, a voluntary non-profit organisation working to ensure “Right to life” a reality in India. Another award-winner Hari Krishnan from Saidapet adopted 250 families during COVID-19 and helped them with the money he had saved for his wedding.

Fourteen such people from various walks of life were honoured at the event in the presence of Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Oscar Award-winning music director A.R. Rahman was chosen for the “Alert Being Icon Award”. The Alert Being Icon Award for an organisation was presented to the Biocon Foundation founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

In his video message, Mr. Rahman said ALERT had been doing a brilliant job in empowering a common man to save lives. “I look forward to being part of ALERT’s noble mission to save lives.” Thirty COVID-19 warriors were honoured with Alert Being Covid Frontline Warrior for their contribution during the pandemic. Alert Being Awards 2020 received 156 nominations from 15 States and 35 districts across India.