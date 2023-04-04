Aquaculture sector urges govt. to permit hatchery activities on the sea front

April 04, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Farmers, hatchery owners and feed producers in the aquaculture sector have urged the State and Central governments to permit hatcheries to function from the sea front and bring out a policy for the industry.

D. Ramraj, past president, All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association, said hatcheries need fresh sea water and cannot survive elsewhere. “Shrimp farms can work with brackish water, but hatcheries cannot. We do not pollute the ground water in any manner since the water and feed used have to be very pure,” he explained.

“We are at the crossroads, especially since exports have drastically come down and various agencies are not permitting the industry to function freely. Policies would help draw guidelines and give a clear-cut direction to the industry,” he said.

On the issues facing the industry, Joshy K. Shankar, general secretary, All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association, said that the out-dated Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act, 2005, needs to be amended according to the present needs of the industry.

“One of our demands is to remove the restriction of not permitting hatcheries to function within 200 metres from the sea as hatcheries require fresh seawater to function,” he said. Tamil Nadu has the second largest coastline in India followed by Gujarat, having 20,000 acres of aqua farming, 85 shrimp hatcheries, 10,00,000 direct employees, hundreds of socioeconomic activities connected with fishermen and their villages.

“The inordinate delay amending the Act has lead to India being overtaken by other countries in shrimp exports,” Mr. Joshi added.

P. Elancheran, Secretary, All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association -Tamilnadu chapter, urged the State government to subsidise power supplied to the industry from the present ₹9 per unit. He said that Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have lower power tariffs for the industry. Of the ₹35,000 crore revenue from exports, Tamil Nadu earlier had a lion’s share. But now shrimp seed supply has been hit. Our production has come down from 48,000 tonnes in 2017-2018 to 21,000 tonnes in 2022, he said.