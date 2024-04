April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Aptus Value Housing has donated a sum of ₹1 crore to the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust. The company donated the amount - as part of its CSR initiative - to the trust for education, healthcare, and skill development purposes of the needy. The company’s founder and executive chairman, M. Anandan, handed over the cheque to the officials of the trust. Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi was present on the occasion.

