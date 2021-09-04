Chennai04 September 2021 00:32 IST
APSRTC launches logistics service
The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has launched a logistics service where people can avail low-cost delivery of goods from Chennai to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh. In a release, APSRTC said delivery services, including door-delivery option were made available in places such as Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur among others. Further details can be obtained from the APSRTC office at the Madhavaram bus terminus.
