The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has launched a logistics service where people can avail low-cost delivery of goods from Chennai to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh. In a release, APSRTC said delivery services, including door-delivery option were made available in places such as Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur among others. Further details can be obtained from the APSRTC office at the Madhavaram bus terminus.
APSRTC launches logistics service
Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2021 00:32 IST
