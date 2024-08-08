Apsara Reddy on how supportive the city has been to her

Apsara Reddy, transgender politician talks about how the city has been supportive to her all along. “I think Chennai is the place which has given me the freedom, sensitivity and strength to be who I’m. When I made drastic choices to transition from a boy to a girl, it was a difficult decision. But Chennai with all its warmth and affection gave me support systems. When I made that transition and started working here, [former Chief Minister] Madam J Jayalalithaa invited me to be a part of her party and the fondest memory is going to Poes Garden and meeting her.

Chennai’s cultural and social fabric, temples, food, Marina beach and kolam culture make it a beautiful and unique city in the world.

The Hindu has been an amazing platform for a student journalist. I had about 50 pieces published so far in The Hindu, be it in the Young World as a class IX student and later on in the Sunday Magazine and MetroPlus. Whatever the work I did, The Hindu has always supportive. I wish Chennai a very happy birthday. To watch the interview, visit https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-Xfz5US0cl/?igsh=MWQ5cXp6dnltYndnbA==

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.