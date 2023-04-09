April 28 is the last working day for T.N. govt. schools

April 09, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST

Government and government-aided schools in the State will wind up the current academic year by April 28, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has said.

For Classes I to III, where the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ initiative had been implemented, the final term exams would be conducted from April 17 to 21. For Classes IV to IX, the final exams would be scheduled between April 10 and 28, depending on how each district decides to schedule the exams, a circular from the department said. Several districts have already finalised their schedule for the final exams for Classes IV to IX.

Class XI and XII Board exams have concluded and Class X State Board exams are going on at present.

Final meeting

School Management Committees, which were reconstituted at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, will hold a final meeting at the end of the month.

The Education Department has asked committee members, as well as other parents and teachers, to come together and discuss how academic and co-curricular initiatives were implemented through the year, and the learning levels of the students.