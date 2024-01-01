ADVERTISEMENT

Approach road to Uthandi beach yet to be mended

January 01, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

During Michaung, it was torn down to free the neighbourhood of stormwaters

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

The approach road to the Uthandi beach, curiously dubbed “Juhu Beach” (reflecting the neighbourhood going under that name) continues to lie broken down. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Juhu Beach First Main Road is a much travelled road, thanks to what it leads to — “the Juhu Beach of Chennai”. Bearing this curious name, this beach in Uthandi was not going to be hidden in the sands. Therefore, the current condition of what constitutes the fag end of the approach road receives clucks of disapproval from many residents across Chennai. Thanks to Michaung — more accurately, thanks to the immense water-logging that resulted from cyclone Michaung — the point where this approach road meets the beach sands looks as chewed as a dog bone.

To ensure the flow of the flood waters, this part was broken and a temporary channel created. Unfortunately for regulars at Juhu Beach, the the road continues to stay broken, forcing these beach goers to clamber up and down a broken-down pathway.

The scale of the operation to free this part of Uthandi of water-logging during Michaung can be gauged from a similiar effort at a parallel approach road to the beach.

The Juhu Beach area is part of the last outpost of Greater Chennai Corporation and the beach liningit registers considreable footfall due to the quiet and the relative cleanliness it provides.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US