Approach road to Thillai Ganga Nagar subway unsafe

27 January 2021 10:20 IST

The road connecting HUDCO Colony in Alandur and Thillai Ganga Nagar vehicular subway in Nanganallur is marked by protruding stones. Besides, the passage is not well-lit and therefore many avoid it like the plague.

R. Vidhya, a resident of Nanganallur says “Lorries are parked, construction debris, garbage and liquor bottles can be found strewn around the place. Further, the road is slippery during rains. As a result, the pedestrians walk on the carriageway which is also unsafe.”

In this regard, an official of Zone 12 says “Necessary measures will be taken to make the road safe.”

