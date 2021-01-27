Approach road to Thillai Ganga Nagar subway unsafe

The road connecting HUDCO Colony in Alandur and Thillai Ganga Nagar vehicular subway in Nanganallur is marked by protruding stones. Besides, the passage is not well-lit and therefore many avoid it like the plague.

R. Vidhya, a resident of Nanganallur says “Lorries are parked, construction debris, garbage and liquor bottles can be found strewn around the place. Further, the road is slippery during rains. As a result, the pedestrians walk on the carriageway which is also unsafe.”

In this regard, an official of Zone 12 says “Necessary measures will be taken to make the road safe.”