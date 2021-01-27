Chennai

Approach road to Thillai Ganga Nagar subway unsafe

The road   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU DOWN TOWN.

The road connecting HUDCO Colony in Alandur and Thillai Ganga Nagar vehicular subway in Nanganallur is marked by protruding stones. Besides, the passage is not well-lit and therefore many avoid it like the plague.

R. Vidhya, a resident of Nanganallur says “Lorries are parked, construction debris, garbage and liquor bottles can be found strewn around the place. Further, the road is slippery during rains. As a result, the pedestrians walk on the carriageway which is also unsafe.”

In this regard, an official of Zone 12 says “Necessary measures will be taken to make the road safe.”

