‘Approach CREDAI redressal forum first’

The Chennai Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI) have requested buyers to approach their grievance redressal forum first, to lodge complaints against its member developers, before approaching the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA). W.S.Habib, president, CREDAI Chennai said that the forum has been functioning for the past ten years and has been handling complaints effectively.

He assured the buyers that the complaints will be dealt with immediately. “If the developer does not address the issue we will remove him from our confederation. Till date, seven builders have been removed. If the customer is not happy with the action taken by us, then they can approach TNRERA,” he said.

He was speaking at a press meet to announce the launch of Fairpro 2020. The event is scheduled to be held from February 21 to 23 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam. A total of 70 developers are expected to take part and over 350 projects, in the range of ₹21 lakh to ₹11 crore and above, will be on display. S. Sivagurunathan, vice-president and convenor of CREDAI Fairpro 2020, said that all the projects on display are registered with TNRERA.