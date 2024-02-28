February 28, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday announced appointments on compassionate grounds for legal heirs of government doctors, who died while in service. While rules do not permit grant of jobs on the basis of their educational qualification, the legal heirs can apply for the posts of junior assistant, typist and office assistant, he said.

Shortly after handing over financial assistance to the tune of ₹1 crore each from the Doctors Corpus Fund (DCF) to family members of seven doctors who died while in service in 2022, he said there were demands to grant appointments on compassionate grounds for legal heirs of government doctors who died during service.

“As far as the Tamil Nadu government is concerned, appointments on compassionate grounds were granted by all government departments. We have advised the Directors of Medical and Rural Health Services, Medical Education and Research and Public Health and Preventive Medicine to take measures to grant appointments on compassionate grounds for legal heirs of government doctors,” he said.

The Minister said that rules did not permit grant of jobs on the basis of educational qualifications for the legal heirs. “There are rules to give appointments on compassionate grounds for three posts - junior assistant, typist and office assistant. There are not many vacant posts of junior assistants. This and the post of typist have the same salary scales. Instead of waiting, they can get typist training for six months and apply for the job,” he said.

The application for appointment on compassionate grounds should be submitted within three years from the date of death.

In the first phase, assistance to the tune of ₹8.50 crore through the DCF was granted to the families of 13 doctors. In the second phase, it was granted for families of seven doctors.

So far, approximately 11,000 doctors have joined DCF, giving their consent for a monthly deduction of ₹500 on a voluntary basis, he said.