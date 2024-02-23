GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Appointment orders for 332 laboratory technicians handed over

February 23, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday handed over appointment orders to 332 laboratory technicians. In a span of 20 days, nearly 2,200 posts of doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians were filled up, he said.

Shortly after handing over the appointment orders in Chennai, the Minister said over 90% of the 1,021 doctors, who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), have joined work. Similarly, appointment orders were issued to 977 nurses of which nearly 50 to 60% of them have joined duty. Measures were then taken to fill 332 vacant posts of laboratory technicians.

He noted there were several pending court cases (relating to recruitments in the department). This included 2,250 posts of village health nurses, 986 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors and 798 posts of health-related field-staff. Noting that the court cases have reached the final stage, the Minister said the MRB has taken up the process to select persons for these 5,100 posts in the department. Measures to fill up these 5,100 posts in a month are being taken.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.

