November 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Applications have been invited from school students to participate in Bharathi Pasarai’s 39th Nehru National Arts Festival. The deadline for entries for music (Classes I-V), drawing (Classes VI-VIII), oration (Classes IX-X), and poetry (Classes XI-XII) competitions is November 20. Filled in forms can be sent to Pasarai Founder Ma.Ki. Ramanan at 39/13, Village Street, Somasundaram Nagar, 4th Street, Tiruvottiyur. For details, call 9444182153/9444298396, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.