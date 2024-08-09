ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited from school students for philately scholarship scheme

Published - August 09, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, is inviting applications from school students for Deendayal Sparsh Yojana, a scholarship scheme aimed at promoting philately (the collection and study of postage stamps) as a hobby among youngsters.

Those students from Classes VI to IX with a good academic record and interested in philately would be awarded with scholarship based on a project and a quiz. The last date for the receipt of applications is September 5. The application form can be downloaded from www.tamilnadupost.cept.gov.in.

A press release said each student selected would be given an annual scholarship amount of ₹6,000.

The Department would conduct a philately written quiz at the regional level on September 28. Those selected at would have to submit a philately project.

The topics for the written quiz comprising 50 questions include current affairs, history, sports, culture, science, and philately. Those students who are members of a philately club in their school or have a philately deposit account in post offices would be considered for the scholarship.

For details, contact the Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office at 044-28543199, or send a mail to annaroadho@indiapost.gov.in.

