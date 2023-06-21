ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme

June 21, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The deadline is July 31

The Hindu Bureau

The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) is inviting applications for the Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme for economically backward students belonging to families with an annual income less than ₹2 lakh. The deadline is July 31.

Applicants should have passed this year’s Class X examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with over 80%, or 60% for those with a disability. Selected students will receive a scholarship of ₹10,000 per year for Classes X and XII, and if their performance is sustained, they will receive a scholarship between ₹10,000 and ₹60,000 per year for pursuing a degree course.

Applications can be accessed at www.vidyadhan.org. For more details, call 96635 17131 or write to vidyadhan.tamilnadu@sdfoundationindia.com or vidyadhan.puducherry@sdffoundationindia.com.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our endeavour is to provide children hailing from an underprivileged background with the right to higher education, and we encourage all those eligible to apply,” said Kumari Shibulal, patron, SDF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US