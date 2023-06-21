Applications invited for Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme

June 21, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) is inviting applications for the Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme for economically backward students belonging to families with an annual income less than ₹2 lakh. The deadline is July 31.

Applicants should have passed this year’s Class X examinations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with over 80%, or 60% for those with a disability. Selected students will receive a scholarship of ₹10,000 per year for Classes X and XII, and if their performance is sustained, they will receive a scholarship between ₹10,000 and ₹60,000 per year for pursuing a degree course.

Applications can be accessed at www.vidyadhan.org. For more details, call 96635 17131 or write to vidyadhan.tamilnadu@sdfoundationindia.com or vidyadhan.puducherry@sdffoundationindia.com.

“Our endeavour is to provide children hailing from an underprivileged background with the right to higher education, and we encourage all those eligible to apply,” said Kumari Shibulal, patron, SDF.