Applications invited for selection of trustees to temples in T.N.

July 12, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Are you interested in becoming a trustee of a temple and serving the presiding deity and the devotees? If so, here is an opportunity. Applications are available for selection to these honorary posts for hundreds of temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. While openings for larger temples are being advertised, for smaller temples, the forms are available with the respective religious institution.

Those applying need to be a Hindu and must have faith in God, not have any criminal background, be a socially inclined person and not have rented or leased any temple property, besides having the time and the inclination to spend towards improving the facilities at the temple.

The board of trustees usually would consist of three to five members and of these, one has to belong to scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes and one needs to be a woman. The tenure of the board would be two years.

Minister for HR&CE P. K. Sekarbabu said that district-level committees had been constituted for 38 districts under section 7A of the HR&CE Act for non-listed temples under section 49 (1) and listed temples under section 46 (i) and 46 (ii). These committees have been directed to prepare a panel of persons qualified for appointment as non-hereditary trustees for the religious institutions as per the provisions of the Act. The appointment of these non-hereditary trustees is to be completed by August, he added.

There are a total of 24,518 temples classified under Section 49(1), 2103 under Section 46(i) and 315 under Section 46(ii) under the purview of the department in the State.