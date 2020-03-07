Applications invited for Rotary award

CHENNAI

07 March 2020 01:51 IST

Those from SAARC countries can apply

Rotary International has invited applications for ‘The Gopal Kamala Rajbhandari Humanity Award 2020’ in the area of literacy.

Individuals or organisations working in the field of basic education and literacy from SAARC countries can apply for the award.

According to a press release, the award is open to non-Rotarian individuals and organisations from the SAARC countries. The awards carries a cash prize of around ₹11 lakh and a citation, and would be presented at a function to be held on May 16 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The objective was to recognise a person among the SAARC countries for outstanding service extended to the community or society at large, in a selfless and dedicated manner, in the spirit of Rotary’s motto of “Service above self”. Rotary Past Governor G. Olivannan, in the release, said candidates can apply online. Their work should be directly related to basic education and literacy. The work should have been consistent over the last five years, and the applicant should not have received any major State/National/International recognitions or awards. The online application process has begun.The last date is March 23. For applying online, visit : http://rotarysaarcgopalkamalahumanityaward.com.np/home/