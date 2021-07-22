Applications invited for mechanic course

CHENNAI

22 July 2021 01:22 IST

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Industrial Training Institute, Chromepet, has invited applications for the mechanic (motor vehicle) course.

Candidates, who have passed Class X, may apply for the two-year course. They can contact the institute at Gandhi Nagar, Chromepet, for applications or call 044-29535177. Applications are also available at www.mtcbus.tn.gov.in and the submission deadline is August 30.

A total of 1,252 students have been trained in the institute so far, said a press release.

