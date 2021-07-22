Chennai

Applications invited for mechanic course

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Industrial Training Institute, Chromepet, has invited applications for the mechanic (motor vehicle) course.

Candidates, who have passed Class X, may apply for the two-year course. They can contact the institute at Gandhi Nagar, Chromepet, for applications or call 044-29535177. Applications are also available at www.mtcbus.tn.gov.in and the submission deadline is August 30.

A total of 1,252 students have been trained in the institute so far, said a press release.


