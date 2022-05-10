Applications invited for Japanese scholarship
The scholarships offered are for courses in social science and humanities, natural science and engineering diploma
The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Government of Japan (MEXT), has invited scholarship applications for students who wish to study at a university (undergraduate level), college of technology or specialized training college in Japan.
The scholarships offered are for courses in social science and humanities, natural science and engineering diploma. They will begin in April next year.
In a press release, MEXT scholarship has set the application deadline for May 27 with an application to be sent to the Consulate-General of Japan, 12/1, Cenatoph Road, First Street, Teynampet, Chennai 600018. Applications through email would not be entertained, the release added.
For more details visit: https://www.in.emb-japan.go.jp/Education/japanese_government_scholarships.html
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.