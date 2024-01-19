ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for Home Guards service

January 19, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Applications are invited from both men and women to join the Greater Chennai Home Guards Service.

A notification said interested applicants must be between 18 and 50 years of age and must have good manners and no criminal records. They should be 10th standard pass or fail.

The selected home guards will be trained for 45 days for one-hour daily. After completion of the training, they will be posted to a Police Station to assist the police personnel in their respective areas.

The applicants who are eligible can get a free application from the following location from January 22.: the Greater Chennai Home Guards Head office, J1 Saidapet Police Station complex, Annasalai, Saidapet, Chennai-15, Contact Nos.: 9498135190, 9566776222. The filled-in applications should be sent to the same address by post or in person on or before February 10 at 5p.m.

