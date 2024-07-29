Applications invited for B.Ed Special Education course

Vidya Sagar, a 38-year-old Chennai-based organisation working with persons with disabilities, will be offering a two year full time course — B.Ed in Special Education Multiple Disabilities (2024-2026). Upon completion of the course, the candidate can work in a mainstream school or a special school, start a rehab centre, take up Teacher Eligibility Test for government jobs or can also pursue higher studies for research. The course is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University and has the equivalence of B.Ed General Education and is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The organisation has been running teacher training courses in special education for the past 29 years and has trained special educators to equip them with the skills and expertise to work with persons with special needs. To know more, contact 9840035203 or mail hrd@vidyasagar.co.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.