GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for B.Ed Special Education course

Published - July 29, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Vidya Sagar, a 38-year-old Chennai-based organisation working with persons with disabilities, will be offering a two year full time course — B.Ed in Special Education Multiple Disabilities (2024-2026). Upon completion of the course, the candidate can work in a mainstream school or a special school, start a rehab centre, take up Teacher Eligibility Test for government jobs or can also pursue higher studies for research. The course is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University and has the equivalence of B.Ed General Education and is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The organisation has been running teacher training courses in special education for the past 29 years and has trained special educators to equip them with the skills and expertise to work with persons with special needs. To know more, contact 9840035203 or mail hrd@vidyasagar.co.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.