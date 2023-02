February 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has called for applications for the presentation of the Mahaveer awards. The annual awards are presented for social activities involving humaneness through propagation of non-violence and vegetarianism, education, medicinal and community services. The application for the award, which carries a cash component of ₹10 lakh and a citation, can be downloaded from www.bmfawards.org. The last date for submitting the nomination is July 31.