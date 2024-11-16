ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for 6th National Water Awards-2025 

Published - November 16, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department has invited stakeholders in the State adapting innovative practices in water resources management to submit nominations for sixth National Water Awards-2025.

A press release said the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has sought nominations for the National Water Awards under nine categories- Best State, Best District, Best Urban Local Boady, Best school/college, Best Institution (other than school or college), Best Village Panchayat, Best Water User Association, Best Industry and Best Civil Society.

The stakeholders would have to submit nominations with relevant documents as per the guidelines and this may help to amplify the outstanding efforts taken in water conservation and management in Tamil Nadu. Details can be obtained in Rashtriya Puruskar portal (www.awards.gov.in) and the last date for submission of entries is December 31.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has been presenting awards since 2018.

